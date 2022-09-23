Football: Jefferson-Centerville to play in Troup on Sat.

TROUP - The Jefferson Bulldogs and the Centerville Tigers will meet in a non-conference football game on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Troup.

Kick off is slated for 6 p.m., with the gates set to open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for students.

Jefferson (3-1) will be the home team.

The Tigers will come into the fray with a 2-2 record.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at the Historic Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville, but was moved to Troup earlier this week.

