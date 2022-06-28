Football: Koda Canady pledges to Lamar Cardinals

KODA CANADY

Perhaps Koda Canady believes a bird, no pun intended, in the hand is worth two in the bush.

Canady, an incoming senior at Jacksonville High School, revealed earlier this month that he has verbally (non-binding) committed to continue his academic and football endeavors at Lamar University in Beaumont, following his high school graduation next spring.

The Cardinals were the first NCAA Division I school to have offered the 6'-3”, 202-pound middle linebacker/tight end.

Canady earned All-9-5A-II second team status at outside linebacker following the 2021 season.

Lamar posted a 2-9 overall record last year under head coach Blane Morgan. The Cardinals went 0-7 in their first season of play in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC).

The school will continue to call the WAC home until the close of the 2022-23 school term, at which time the Red and Black will rejoin the Southland Conference.

Canady also competes in basketball and baseball at Jacksonville High.

