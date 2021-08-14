Football Media Day: Numbers on the rise in Rusk

RUSK — Rusk Eagle Media Day lasted a little longer on Saturday morning at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium and it wasn't due to late arrivals or things not being organized.
The reason was a simple one, and one that Eagle head coach Thomas Sitton and fans of the Red and Black can appreciate — there was a significant increase in the number of varsity players that made their way through the photo stations.
Thirty-nine young men dressed out as varsity team members on Saturday, a number that has increased about 30% over the past couple of seasons.
Rusk played in its first scrimmage of the fall on Friday night by testing Tatum on their home field. Sitton was pretty tight-lipped on how things went, but he did say “we got after it at time”, which is a good thing.
Rusk fans can see for themselves just how well the team is doing on Thursday when Rusk hosts Woodville at 7 p.m. in the final dress rehearsal of the season.
The season opener is scheduled for Aug. 27 when Rusk hosts Fairfield, in what will be a battle of Eagles.
Rusk has defeated Fairfield in three of the last four times the two schools have squared off on the gridiron, including posting a 42-14 victory a year ago.
