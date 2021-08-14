Football Media Day: Numbers on the rise in Rusk

Rusk quarterbacks Owen McCown (7) and Aiden McCown (14) are pictured with Eagle offensive coordinator Clint Harper on Saturday morning during the team's annual Media Day at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium. Owen McCown, a senior, has verbally committed to Colorado. Aiden McCown is a junior.

 Progress photo by Jay Neal

RUSK — Rusk Eagle Media Day lasted a little longer on Saturday morning at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium and it wasn't due to late arrivals or things not being organized.

The reason was a simple one, and one that Eagle head coach Thomas Sitton and fans of the Red and Black can appreciate — there was a significant increase in the number of varsity players that made their way through the photo stations.

Thirty-nine young men dressed out as varsity team members on Saturday, a number that has increased about 30% over the past couple of seasons.

Rusk played in its first scrimmage of the fall on Friday night by testing Tatum on their home field. Sitton was pretty tight-lipped on how things went, but he did say “we got after it at time”, which is a good thing.

Rusk fans can see for themselves just how well the team is doing on Thursday when Rusk hosts Woodville at 7 p.m. in the final dress rehearsal of the season.

The season opener is scheduled for Aug. 27 when Rusk hosts Fairfield, in what will be a battle of Eagles.

Rusk has defeated Fairfield in three of the last four times the two schools have squared off on the gridiron, including posting a 42-14 victory a year ago.

