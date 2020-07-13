FOOTBALL: PAC-12 to play conference games only; SEC decision to come soon

The Pac-12 CEO Group announced Friday that the fall season for several Pac-12 sports, including football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball, would schedule Conference-only games, and that it is delaying the start of mandatory athletic activities, until a series of health and safety indicators, which have recently trended in a negative direction, provided sufficient positive data to enable a move to a second phase of return-to-play activities.
The CEO Group made clear that it hopes to play football and all other fall sports provided that it can meet the health and safety needs of its student-athletes and obtain appropriate permissions from state and local health authorities. Friday's decision will result in the start dates for the impacted sports being delayed. The decision is effective immediately across all Pac-12 member universities and was made following a meeting of the Pac-12 CEO Group earlier today.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports continues to be our number one priority,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. “Our decisions have and will be guided by science and data, and based upon the trends and indicators over the past days, it has become clear that we need to provide ourselves with maximum flexibility to schedule, and to delay any movement to the next phase of return-to-play activities.”
Pac-12 student-athletes who choose not to participate in intercollegiate athletics during the coming academic year because of safety concerns about COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarships honored by their university and will remain in good standing with their team.
Southeastern Conference
According to several national media sources, the athletic directors from the 14 SEC schools are scheduled to meet on Monday in Birmingham to discuss fall scheduling.
The meeting has been set for at least two weeks and is not in reaction to recent events involving other Power 5 conferences and their respective scheduling decisions.
SEC officials could decide to do nothing and wait until later this month to determine where the nation stands on coronavirus (COVID-19) infection rates and hospitalizations, or it could vote to play only a conference schedule, or even delay the season until sometime in the spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.