Football: Pizza Hut top performers for Week 5 revealed

KODA CANADY, Jacksonville - Koda Canady was a big reason the Indians were able to hold Athens to just 17 points. He had 12 total tackles, two interceptions and a couple of pass deflections in the Tribe's 31-14 victory on Friday. Canady has verbally committed to Lamar University.
RASHAWN MUMPHREY, Alto - Mumphrey had a game to remember on Friday when Alto downed Groveton 32-20. He piled up 344 yards rushing on 25 carries and had rushing touchdowns covering 55, 10 and 31 yards, respectively. The senior averaged 13.76 yards per carry.
JONAH McCOWN, Brook Hill - Jonah McCown went 24-40-0 for 253 yards in the Guard's game against Atlanta. He tossed three touchdown passes covering 1, 13 and 18 yards, respectively. McCown is in his first season as varsity starter at Brook Hill.
MICHAEL MILES, Jacksonville - Just a sophomore, Miles, came up with 11 tackles, eight of which were solo stops, in last week's game. He also recovered a fumble and caused a fumble. Miles leads the Indians with 50 tackles for the season.
