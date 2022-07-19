Football: Scooter Baker signs with top-25 Incarnate Word

SAN ANTONIO — It didn't take former Jacksonville Indian-standout Scooter Baker long to find a new home.
Having entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, Baker signed with the University of the Incarnate Word (NCAA, Division I) in San Antonio on Friday.
UIW, ranked No. 16 in the Athalon Sports Football Championship Series Preseason poll, is coming off of a 10-3 season a year ago under head coach G.J. Kinney. This is the first time in school history that the Cardinals have been nationally ranked in the preseason.
Baker has two years of eligibility remaining.
He was the leading tackler at Southeastern Oklahoma (NCAA, Division II) last season where he racked up 78 stops for the Savage Storm.
Baker, a linebacker, earned his bachelor's degree while at Southeastern Oklahoma, which is located in Durant, Okla.
Incarnate Word is scheduled to open the regular season by playing host to Southern Illinois on Sept. 3.
