Football: SFA unanimous pic to win the WAC

DENVER — The Lumberjacks of Stephen F. Austin (SFA) have been named as the preseason favorite to win the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) football championship this fall.
The leagues coaches voted earlier this week and the 'Jacks came out with four first-place votes and 16 points to take top honors.
Abilene Christian (12) came in second, with Tarleton picking up the remaining first-place vote and 10 points to capture third place.
Rounding things out was Southern Utah with seven points and Utah Tech (formally known as Dixie State) with five.
Sam Houston State is in the process of transitioning to the Football Bowl Series and is not eligible for the WAC title.
Heston Kelly, a true freshman and a product of Rusk High School is included on the Lumberjack roster.
Jacksonville High School-graduate Emilio Meza is a defensive assistant coach for SFA.
Stephen F. Austin is scheduled to open the new season by traveling to Montgomery, Ala. on Aug. 27 to take on Jacksonville State University.
