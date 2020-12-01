FOOTBALL: TCU adds Louisiana Tech to 2020 football schedule

TCU announced on Tuesday that the school has reached an agreement with Louisiana Tech University to play at 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.
The addition gives the Horned Frogs 10 games for the current season.
TCU has had a vacancy on its docket since having to cancel its season opening game against rival SMU due to COVID-19 issues.
TCU and SMU will not be able to play each other this year as SMU must keep Dec. 12 open should it have to play an American Athletic Conference game on that day.
The two schools are committed to meeting once again in 2021.
The Frogs are (4-4, 4-4 Big XII) while Louisiana Tech is 4-3 overall, 3-2 in Conference USA.
Jacksonville High-product Deshawn McCuin, a redshirt freshman, is a member of the TCU football team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.