Two Big XII games scheduled to be played on Saturday have been canceled due to COVID-19 policies.
The Texas at Kansas game has been called off due to COVID-19 issues within the Longhorn program.
The 'Horns (6-3, 5-3) are currently ranked No. 20 while Kansas is 0-9, 0-8.
Oklahoma will not be making the trip to West Virginia to play the Mountaineers either, as COVID-19 guidelines have prevented West Virginia from taking the field this weekend.
No. 11-ranked Oklahoma will battle No. 7 Iowa State in the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 19 in Arlington. The Sooners (7-2) already had secured a spot in the game, and Iowa State (8-2) is off this week.
Owning a 5-4 record, West Virginia is expected to receive a bowl bid later this month.
