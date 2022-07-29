Football: TJC picked to finish third in SWJCFC Coaches Poll

TYLER - There were no real surprises in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference (SWJCFC) Coaches Poll this week, as defending National Champion New Mexico Military Institute claimed seven of the eight first place votes and 60 points to take the top spot.
The Broncos defeated Tyler Junior College for the SWJCFC title last season.
TJC had 41 points and came in third place, with Kilgore College garnering a lone first place nod and 52 points to finish in second place.
Rounding out the order of finish in the coaches poll was Trinity Valley (40), Navarro (38), Blinn (32), Cisco (13) and Northeastern Oklahoma (12).
The media also had the Broncos in first place, as NMMI garnered eight first place nods and 71 points.
In second place was the Kilgore Rangers (50), followed by Navarro (49) and Tyler (47).
Blinn came away with 33 points and was slotted sixth, followed by Cisco (20) and Northeastern Oklahoma (12).
TJC opens the regular season at 7 p.m. on Aug. 27 by entertaining Rezolution Prep at Christus Trinity Mother Francis Rose Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.