Football: Troup-Grand Saline moved to Thursday night

TROUP - This week's District 9-3A-II showdown between the Troup Tigers and the Grand Saline Indians has been moved up to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Indian Memorial Stadium.
Troup athletic director and head football coach Sam Wells confirmed the change around mid-day Tuesday.
The change was made to avoid potential rain and thunderstorms that are in the forecast for Friday night.
Troup will bring a 6-3, 3-2 record into the fray, while the Indians are 6-3, 4-1.
SUB-VARSITY: The junior high game will be played at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Grand Saline and the junior varsity will play in Troup beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.