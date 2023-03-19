TROUP - Trae Davis, a Troup High School junior, has received his first NCAA Division I offer, according to an announcement made recently on one of his social media accounts.
Davis, a wide receiver, was offered by Utah State of the Mountain West Conference (MWC).
The Aggies went 6-7 (5-3 MWC) last year, which included a 38-10 loss to University of Memphis in the SERVEPRO First Responders Bowl.
Davis was the third-leading receiver in the Cherokee-Southern Smith County area last season. In 10 regular season games he hauled in 44 catches for 839 yards and scored 10 touchdowns.
Davis is coached by Sam Wells at Troup.
