Foreman, Dominy combine for 20 kills in Maidens win over New Diana

Tacarra Foreman and Kelcie Dominy joined forces to swat down 20 kills and Jacksonville earned a 3-1 (26-24, 25-16, 18-25, 25-22) win over New Diana on Tuesday night at John Alexander Gymnasium.
Foreman led the way with 11 spikes to go along with eight digs, four blocks and an ace.
Dominy added four digs for the Maidens.
Other offensive leaders included Trunijah Butler (7 kills, 6 digs, 1 block) and Kiera High (5 kills, 3 blocks).\
Chesni Speaker led Jacksonville in assist with 35 while Claire Gill finished with 29 digs and two aces.
Brylin Bateman, a recent call-up from the junior varsity team, logged 17 digs and Janetzy Garcia had 16.
Brooke Hornbuckle pitched in two spikes, two blocks and four digs, with Sarah Lackey accounting for five digs.
The Maidens have an open date on Friday, but will return to action on Tuesday, Sept. 20 when they are scheduled to visit Shelbyville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.