Former Alto standout Keenen Johnson (finally) signs with Calgary Stampeders of the CFL

HOUSTON — It has been said, “good things come to those who wait.”
If that is indeed true, former Alto High School football standout Keenen Johnson should have some exciting days ahead of him in Calgary, Alberta Canada.
Johnson, a graduate of Tulsa University, recently signed with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League (CFL).
“I am really excited about this opportunity,” Johnson said in an interview on Monday. “I have had to keep my head in it (football), stay focused and stay in shape.
“I am very appreciate and thankful to the Calgary organization for giving me this opportunity.”
He is scheduled to report for training camp early next month.
The Stamps' first preseason game is scheduled for May 28th in Calgary versus the British Columbia Lions.
The CFL season runs through late October, with the Stampeders scheduled to play 18-regular season games.
Johnson, a 6'-1”, 200 lb. wide receiver, first tried out for the Stampeders in spring 2020. Team officials liked what they saw in Johnson, who had 159 catches for 1,882 yards and 10 touchdowns during his collegiate playing days at Tulsa where he was a 3-year starter.
Shortly after Johnson's tryout the first wave of COVID-19 invaded the United States and Canada, and due to protocols that were put in place in Canada to protect its citizens from the disease, Johnson was not able to sign with the team.
Since that time Johnson has relocated to Houston for work. He shares a residence with his brother, and has been able to work with a personal trainer to help him maintain the proper level of fitness needed in order to play professional football.
“Waiting (for COVID-19 to subside and the restrictions to be lifted) was not easy, but the support that I received from my family really helped me,” Johnson said.
Johnson said that he believes that he is well suited for the style of football that is played in the CFL.
“The CFL is a really friendly league for receivers,” Johnson said. “There are always a lot of balls in the air.
“Coming from the spread offense at Tulsa, where a hurry-up offense was played, should really help me in adjusting to the CFL.”
NOTE: The Stampeders are the third oldest team in the CFL ...The Stamps compete in the CFL West Division, which also includes the British Columbia Lions, Edmonton Elks, Sasketchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.