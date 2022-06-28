Former Brook Hill ace A.J. Minter could soon be closing games for Braves

ATLANTA - A.J. Minter, a product of The Brook Hill School in Bullard, could be thrust into closing games for the Atlanta Braves as soon as Tuesday evening.
Atlanta closer Kenley Jansen was placed on the 15-Day Disabled List on Tuesday (retroactive to June 27) due to an irregular heartbeat.
Minter, 28, and Will Smith, both lefties, are reported to be the logical choices to replace Jensen.
Minter, who pitched collegiatly at Texas A&M, has excelled in a short-relief role this season. He is 4-1, with an earned run average of 1.69 over 32 innings of work.
He has tossed 32 innings and has fanned 33 while giving up five base on balls.
Atlanta is currently 42-32 and trails the National League East-leading New York Mets by five games.
