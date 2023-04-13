Former Brook Hill VB standout to play in AVCA Small College (Beach) Championships

MARSHALL - East Texas Baptist University freshman Mollee McCurley, a graduate of The Brook Hill School in Bullard, is expected to take part in the AVCA Small College (Beach Volleyball) Championships, beginning on Saturday in Tavares, FL.
The Lady Tigers (6-19) are scheduled to play Berry (Ga.) College at 8:05 a.m. on Saturday.
McCurley and her partner Hope Shipp (Sr., Arlington, TX) have been playing on the No. 3 line.
The tournament is slated to run through Monday.
