Former Bullard standout Erin Berry scores 9 in recent ETBU win

Erin Berry, an East Texas Baptist University freshman, scored nine points in about six minutes of action late last week when ETBU routed Covenant (Ga.) College, 88-46.
The win came in in the Dardeen Memorial Classic in Birmingham, Ala. where ETBU went 3-0 for the tournament to improve to 6-0 for the season.
Berry, a 5'-9” guard, hit 3-of-4 shots from 3-point range.
She has played in each of ETBU's six outings this season and is averaging three points a game.
Berry has drained 6-of-10 (60%) from behind the arc this year.
Berry is the daughter of Bret and Sheila Berry.
