Former Bullard standout Hagan Smith named College Baseball Foundations 2023 All-American

HAGAN SMITH

 Source - arkansasrazorbacks.com

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Hagan Smith, a sophomore at the University of Arkansas, has been named as a College Baseball Foundation 2023 All-American.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound lefty pitcher is a graduate of Bullard High School.

He was also selected as a second team starting pitcher by the College Baseball Foundation.

Smith went 8-2 during the 2023 season. He also collected a pair of saves and finished with a 3.64 earned run average.

In 71.2 innings of work Smith struck out 109 opposing batters while holding them to a .217 batting average.

