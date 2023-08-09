Former Frankston football standout Hicks transfers to Jacksonville

Reese Hicks has joined a new tribe of Indians.
The former Frankston Indian standout officially became a Jacksonville Fightin’ Indian on Tuesday, according to Jacksonville head football coach Jason Holman.
Hicks (6’1”, 190-pounds), who played quarterback and linebacker at Class 2A-I Frankston last season, led his team to a 9-3 overall record and its first playoff appearance in 12 years.
In a 47-34 victory over Wolfe City in a Class 2A-I bi-district game last November, Hicks accounted for 311 yards of total offense. He rushed for 192 yards on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns and went 7-10 in the passing department for 119 yards.
At linebacker the athletic Hicks tallied 52 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and three quarterback sacks last season.
“Reese is a good looking kid and I believe he can help us in multiple ways,” Holman said. “We could potentially do some wildcat (formations) with him. He has proven that he can run the ball and with his size, he can be difficult to bring down.”
Hicks, who is from Jacksonville, runs a 4.7 40 according to reports.
“I could even see us using Reese as a running back at times,” Holman said. “The bottom line is the more things an offense can do; the more diverse it can be, the better chance you have at winning football games, because the (opposing) defenses will have a harder time trying to figure out what you will be doing.”
During Monday’s practice Holman, a former defensive coordinator at Lufkin High School, spent some time working one-on-one with Hicks at linebacker.
Jacksonville will host Kaufman on Friday at The Historic Tomato Bowl. The junior varsity and freshmen will play at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity teams.
Jacksonville’s regular season opener will be played at 7:30 p.m. August 25 when the Sulphur Springs Wildcats come calling.
