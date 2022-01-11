Former Indian cross country award winner Rios loses life in traffic accident

Juan Rios, 20, a 2021 graduate of Jacksonville High School, lost his life in an overnight single-vehicle crash that happened just outside of Jacksonville on Highway 135 North.
Rios was an accomplished member of the Jacksonville Tribe Cross Country team during his prep days.
Among the cross country accolades Rios won was being named as the Co-Fightin' Heart Award winner — he shared the honor with Kevin Nava — at the Jacksonville Athletic Banquet in May 2019.
Rios was just a sophomore at the time.
Rios was know as being among the fastest while competing for Jacksonville in cross country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.