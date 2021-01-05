Former Jaguar has a big night in NW Oklahoma season opener

ALVA, Okla. — Justin Blunt appears to be adjusting to life in NCAA Division II basketball just fine.
The former Jacksonville College Jaguar, who is in his first season as a member of the Northwestern Oklahoma State University basketball team, scored seven points and pulled down six rebounds in about 11 minutes of action in the Rangers' 100-62 season-opening victory over Oklahoma Panhandle State late last week in Alva, Okla.
Blunt, who was coached by Louis Truscott at JC, is a 6'-7” forward out of Houston (Elsik High School).
Northwestern Oklahoma is scheduled to dive into Great American Conference play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they entertain Southern Nazarene University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.