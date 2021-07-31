Former JC athletic director Hamilton joins Arkansas-Monticello coaching staff

After serving as athletic director at Jacksonville College for a little more than three years, Ken Hamilton has resigned from the college and has been named as the head men's and women's golf coach at the University of Arkansas Monticello (NCAA Division II, Great American Conference).
Earlier this summer Hamilton, who served on the golf coaching staff at JC in addition to working as athletic director, was reassigned within JC as a part of what turned out to be a major shake up in the athletic administration and coaching at the college.
JC's four remaining coaches Martin Melchor (soccer), Kirby Shephard (track and field, cross country), Jonathan Becker (tennis) and Louis Truscott (men's basketball) were all hired on Hamilton's watch.
Under his guidance, the Jaguars boasted 17 NJCAA All-Academic All-Americans and one NJCAA All-Academic All-American Team. Hamilton also helped the men's and women's golf programs reach a 100 percent graduation rate and post a 3.75 GPA in 2020-21.
"We are excited to have Ken come on board to lead the men's and women's golf programs here at UAM," said (UAM Interim Athletic Director Hud) Jackson in a media release. "He has great experience as a leader coaching golf and managing the athletic department at Jacksonville College. We are eager to get Ken to campus and continue building upon the successes of the UAM men's and women's golf programs."
Hamilton, who is a native of Troup, is taking over for former head men's and women's golf coach Adam Buie, who accepted the same position at Montana State University-Billings recently.
Hamilton has a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management from Texas A&M - Commerce, where he also completed his Master of Athletic Administration.
