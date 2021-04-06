Former JC head MBB coach takes over the reins at UT Arlington

ARLINGTON — University of Texas Arlington athletic director Jim Baker announced on Monday that Greg Young has been promoted from assistant to head men's basketball coach.
Young has served the men's basketball program UT Arlington for the past 12 years. Since the 2009-10 season, Young, a 35-year coaching veteran, has been an associate or assistant coach for the Mavericks.
Young replaces Chris Ogden, who resigned last week, to become assistant men's basketball coach at University of Texas Austin.
A press conference is expected to be held later this week to formally announce Young taking over the Mav program.
“I am so humbled and excited to be named the next head men’s basketball coach at UT Arlington,” exclaimed Young in a media release. “This is a dream come true, especially at an institution I love and have called home the last dozen years. I want to thank Interim President Teik Lim and AD Jim Baker for this opportunity. I have been very blessed to have worked for two great head coaches here at UTA in Chris Ogden and Scott Cross, and I can’t thank them enough for their friendship and support.”
Young came to UT Arlington from Jacksonville College, where he spent four years as the head coach of the Jaguars. He also served as the school’s athletic director.
He led his team to a 21-10 record in 2008-09, which was one of the best seasons in school history. The Jaguars spent the majority of the season in the NJCAA national rankings, and Young was honored following the campaign as the Region XIV Coach of the Year.
He compiled an overall record of 168-139 (.547) in 10 seasons as a junior college head coach. During that time, he had 55 players sign with four-year institutions, including 26 with Division-I schools.
