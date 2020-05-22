Former JC head WBB coach joins Northwestern (La.) St. coaching staff

Former Jacksonville College athletic director and head women's basketball coach Leasa Ailshie has been hired as an assistant basketball coach at Northwestern (La.) State University (NCAA Division I, Southland Conference).
She, will be joining head coach Anna Nimz' newly minted staff in Natchitoches. Nimz was named as the Lady Demon head coach earlier this year.
For the past two years Ailshie has worked as an assistant registrar at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley where Nimz was an assistant women's basketball coach.
Prior to UTRGV, Ailshie was at Jacksonville College.
"Coach A is a great addition to the Demon family, and we are thrilled to have her joining the team," Nimz said via a media release. "She has played in the Southland Conference, sent players on from Jacksonville College to the Southland Conference and knows what it takes to have success in this league. Her ability to scout, scheme and develop players will be greatly utilized on the court during games and in practice."
Ailshie, played collegiatly at Conners State (Okla.) and at Sam Houston State University.
As head coach, Ailshie led the Lady Jaguars to a school record 21-win season in 2017-18, being named a finalist for Women's Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year.
