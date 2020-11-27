Former JC hoops standout scores 11 points in Montana State debut

Former Jacksonville College standout Nick Gazelas made his debut in a Montana State uniform on Wednesday evening at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Gazelas, came in off of the bench to score 11 points as the Bobcats handed UNLV a 91-78 defeat, in the season opener for Montana State of the Big Sky Conference.
Gazelas, a native of Humble, Texas, connected on three shots from behind the arc and dropped in a deuce while shooting 50% (4-8) from the field during his 22 minutes of action.
He was one of four Bobcats to connect for double digits.
Gazelas was coached by Louis Truscott at JC.
