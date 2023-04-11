NEW ORLEANS - After serving as the lead assistant on the men's basketball coaching staff at the University of New Orleans (NCAA Division I, Southland Conference) since 2015, Jody Bailey has announced his resignation.
Bailey, a former head men's basketball coach at Jacksonville College, has accepted a position as the head boy's basketball coach at University Christian School in Jacksonville, FL.
University Christian, which ranks among the top 20-percent of private schools in Florida, competes at the Class 2A level.
