Former JHS hoops assistant Travis Snyder gets his first win as HC at Alto

ALTO — Former Jacksonville High School assistant girls basketball coach Travis Snyder notched his first win as a head coach on Saturday.
Snyder, the head girls basketball coach at Alto High School, led the Lady Jackets to a 45-41 win over Grapeland in Grapeland.
Lady Jacket team members are Miranda Taylor, La'Niyah O'Bryant, Diviniti Bartley, Z'nyia Johnson, Lexie Marin and Brooklyn Jackson.
Other players include Talayah Clater, Chassydie Lofton, Charydie Lofton and Kyndall Gandy.
The Alto girls are 1-2.
