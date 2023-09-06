Former JHS star Devin McCuin moves up to No. 2 on UTSA depth chart

SAN ANTONIO - True freshman Devin McCuin, a graduate of Jacksonville High School, has moved up to No. 2 at one of the wide receiver positions on the University of Texas San Antonio depth chart.
McCuin (6-foot, 185 lbs.) had one carry for 10 yards in the Roadrunners' 17-14 loss to University of Houston last week.
Another former Indian, Chris Carpenter, is listed as a starter at another wide receiver position.
Carpenter made one catch for 16 yards in last week's game.
Carpenter (5'-11", 155 lbs.) is a junior transfer from Colorado University.
He also is a starter as a punt and kick off returner.
UTSA (0-1) will host Texas State (1-0) in the "I-35 Matchup" at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Texas State (1-0) is fresh off a 42-31 upset over Baylor last week.
