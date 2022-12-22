Former Pittsburgh Steeler great Franco Harris, 72, dies

PITTSBURGH — It was never just about football to Franco Harris. It couldn’t be. That would have been too limiting. Too easy. A cop out.
It’s why the reaction to his death on Wednesday at age 72, just two days before the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception” — the heads-up catch and run that forever made him a part of NFL lore — ran the gamut.
Old teammates. Players just starting out. Presidents. Governors. Mayors. Fans. Rivals turned friends.
There wasn’t a friendship Harris didn’t try to forge, a legacy he didn’t try to burnish, a divide he didn’t hope to bridge during a lifetime spent putting others first.
It’s telling of Harris’ effect on those around him that former Oakland linebacker Phil Villapiano — who futilely chased Harris to the end zone at frozen Three Rivers Stadium in the final seconds of what became a gut-wrenching loss on Dec. 23, 1972 — plans to be in attendance on Saturday night when the Steelers retire Harris’ No. 32 at halftime of their game against the Raiders.
“People reacted to him like he was Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie,′ Rendell said. ”I’ve never seen a reaction like the reaction Franco got. Not just in Pittsburgh, but in other places too.”
The two saw eye-to-eye on a deeper, ideological level. When longtime U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter faced a health battle in the late 2000s that briefly raised concerns about Specter’s ability to finish his term, Rendell said there was only one name at the top of his list as a potential appointment: Franco Harris.
Asked what Harris’ reaction was when he broached the subject about becoming a politician, Rendell laughed and said simply ″he pooh-poohed it.”
“There was never looking for credit, never looking to aggrandize himself,” Rendell told AP. “It’s hard to go back and think of a better citizen that Pennsylvania has had other than Franco Harris.”
