Former Ranger Josh Hamilton indicted on charges of beating a child

Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.