Former Rusk DC returning to coach at Longview High

Former Rusk High School defensive coordinator Chad Hancock will be returning to Longview High School to serve on Lobo head football coach John King's staff.
Hancock worked as linebackers coach at Longview from 2010-15.
For the past four seasons he has served as the Eagle defensive coordinator.
Rusk posted an overall record of 21-28 during that span, which included winning an outright district championship in 2018 and a co-district title in 2019.
Hancock is a graduate of Jacksonville High School.
