Former Rusk standout Goff a part of No. 1-ranked UT Tyler softball team

TYLER — The No. 1-ranked University Texas Tyler softball team will be hosting the Lone Star Conference (LSC) Championship Tournament beginning on Thursday at Suddenlink Field.
The Patriots sailed through the regular season by coming out on top in 40 of their 44 games, including winning the LSC with a record of 26-4.
Former Rusk pitching standout Tatum Goff is a member of this year's team, having transferred from Kansas University in the off season.
Classified as a red shirt sophomore, Goff is 7-3 in the circle. In 75.1 innings, she has a 1.67 earned run average.
Always one to rack up strike outs, Goff has fanned 93 opposing batters while walking 34 this season.
She has also done a nice job at the plate.
Goff will take a .356 batting average into the post season, She has belted seven home runs and has drive in 20 runs.
The Patriots will see their first tournament action at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday when they will face the winner of the West Texas A&M (No. 8 seed) and Cameron (No. 9) game.
The single-elimination tourney will crown a champion on Saturday.
