Former Rusk standout Mason Cirkel to pitch for A&M-Texarkana

RUSK - Mason Cirkel's days as an Eagle are not over after all, and he will continue his education and baseball endeavors in Texas.
Cirkel, had a change of heart and decided that he wanted to stay in-state after signing with Kansas Wesleyan University last winter.
An opportunity to attend and play baseball at Texas A&M University-Texarkana (NAIA) presented itself; therefore the lefty starter has become the newest member of the Eagle baseball squad.
Earlier this month Cirkel, a four-year varsity starter at Rusk, was named as an All-American by Collegiate Baseball.
In his senior season at Rusk, Cirkel went 10-2 with an 0.33 earned run average. He struck out 68 batters in 63.2 innings pitched, while giving up only 11 walks.
A&M-Texarkana competes in the Red River Athletic Conference, which also includes Huston-Tillotson (Austin), Jarvis Christian (Hawkins), LSU-Alexandria, LSU-Shreveport, Our Lady of the Lake (San Antonio), Texas College (Tyler), University of the Southwest (Hobbs, NM) and Wiley College (Marshall).
A&M-Texarkana went 35-24 in the recently completed season, which included winning 20 out 33 conference affairs.
