Former Tribe Soccer mentor takes over girl’s program at Cumberland Academy

TYLER – Cumberland Academy, located in Tyler, has hired Randy Hammontree as its girl’s head soccer coach.
Hammontree has guided the Jacksonville High School boys and the Henderson High School girls to regional tournament appearances.
Hammontree led the Tribe to the regional tournament in his final season (2014) in Jacksonville. That team featured Martin Melchor, who went on to play NCAA Division I soccer at Coastal Carolina University, and is now the head men’s soccer coach at Angelina College.
Hammontree’s run in Henderson was highlighted by the Lady Lions reaching the regional finals in 2021.
Most recently Hammontree has worked as a teacher in the New Summerfield Independent School District.
Hammontree said that after much though and prayer, he felt the Lord leading him back to coaching once again and that he is looking forward to his new challenge.
Cumberland Academy competes in District 14-4A, along with Bullard, Chapel Hill, Lindale, Athens, Brownsboro, Van and Grand Saline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.