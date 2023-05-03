Former Troup pole vault standout signs with Sam Houston

HOBBS, NM - Dalton Smith, a graduate of Troup High School, recently signed with Sam Houston State University (NCAA, Division I).
For the past two seasons, Smith has been attending New Mexico Junior College in Hobbs, NM.
While competing for the Thunderbird track and field team, Smith set a National Indoor and School Record at the Jarvis Scott Open, which was held in Lubbock in early February. Smith cleared 16'-.25".
Last year as a freshman, Smith came in third place at the NJCAA Track and Field Nationals. He also earned All-American status.
In 2021, his final season as a Troup Tiger, Smith finished in third place at the UIL, Class 3A, Track and Field Championships.
In his spare time, Smith, the son of Lana and Charley Caskey, likes to hunt and fish.
