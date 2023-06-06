The former president of the latest version of the United States Football League is launching a spring football league for high school players.
Brian Woods, who stepped down as the USFL’s president at the end of last year, said his Prep Super League will begin next year with a six-week season.
Woods said his league will use NCAA playing rules and will operate independent of high school state athletic associations, therefore giving players the chance to profit off their name, image and likeness without any restrictions.
League officials intend to have a season running from April 19 through May 24 with teams located in Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Houston, New Jersey, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Miami, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco and Tampa. Woods said he hopes to start hiring coaches in the next two to three months.
Woods said the league could supplement the recruiting camps and 7-on-7 programs that provide recruiting showcases for prospects during the months when they aren’t playing high school football.
