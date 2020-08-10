Former WWE wrestler Kamala “Ugandan Warrior” dies of COVID-19

World Wrestling Enterprise confirmed on Sunday that James Harris, who wrestled as “Kamala the Ugandan Warrior”, died recently at the age of 70.
According to published reports, his death was due to COVID-19.
Kamala's popularity flourished in the 80s and 90s after he had key bouts against Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant.
A native of Mississippi, Kamala stood 6'-7” and weighed 380 pounds during his wrestling days.
He was known for his unique ring presence, which featured him being clad in a loin cloth and grass skirt, while sporting war paint on his chest on face. He also carried a spear to the ring.
