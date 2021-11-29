Former Yellowjacket Mikkah Hackett makes 6 tackles in MHB playoff win

BELTON, Texas — Mikkah Hackett, a product of Alto High School, played a key role in Mary Hardin-Baylor's 42-7 victory over Birmingham Southern on Saturday afternoon at Cru Stadium in Belton, Texas.
The win came in the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs as the Cru, the top ranked team in Region III, moved to 12-0 on the year.
The 6'-1”, 225-pound linebacker came up with six tackles (three solo stops). Hackett also made a tackle for loss and forced a fumble.
Hackett, a senior, also is the team captain for the Cru.
In 2020 he was named as a D3football.com All-American (second team) and was an All-American Southwest Conference (first team) pick at linebacker.
Hackett led Mary Hardin-Baylor in tackles, with 46, a year ago.
Hackett is the son of Michael and Alethia Hackett of Alto.
Mary Hardin-Baylor will host Linfield (Oregon) University at noon on Saturday in a NCAA D-III Quarterfinal affair.
This will be the seventh meeting in the post season between the Cru and the Wildcats, with Linfield holding a 4-2 edge.
