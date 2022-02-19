Forney Tournament: Lady Tigers lose 2-1 to Little Elm

Troup outhit Little Elm 5-2 but the Lady Lobos managed to forge out a 2-1 triumph over the Lady Tigers in the Forney Tournament on Friday.
Lindsay Davis went the distance in the circle for Troup and gave up just two hits. She fanned 13 and walked one.
Bailey Blanton laced a triple for Troup, with Jessie Minnix clubbing a double and driving in the Lady Tigers' lone run.
Davis and Taylor Gillispie also doubled for the Maroon and White.
