Forrest Lindsey to represent Alto at state XC championships

HUNTSVILLE — Forrest Lindsey has one more cross country race left to run as an Alto Yellowjacket.
Lindsey, a senior, finished in 15th place in the individual standings at the Class 2A, Region II Cross Country Championships, which were contested Tuesday in Huntsville at Ken Barr Ross Memorial Park.
Lindsey was timed in 18:49 for the three-mile run.
He earned the chance to compete at state by finishing in the top 10 among the runners who were not members of the top three teams.
