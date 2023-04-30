Four area baseball teams to open bi-district play later this week

Bullard, Rusk, Troup and Alto have all qualified for the state playoffs in baseball and will open bi-district play later this week.
The day, time and location of the game(s) are expected to be released on Monday morning.
Bullard (21-8), the District 18-4A runner-up, will face Kilgore (15-10) in the Bi-district round. Kilgore is the third place unit out of District 17-4A.
Rusk (13-13) is the third place team from District 18-4A. The Eagles are scheduled to face Carthage (24-5), the District 17-4A co-champions and they will be the circuit's second place team in the playoffs. Carthage defeated Rusk 10-3 when the two clubs me on March 2.
Troup (14-10), the District 16-3A third place squad, will take on White Oak (23-5-2), the District 15-3A co-champions, who are the second place team out of their loop.
The Class 3A, Region II best-of-3 series will open with a 4 p.m. game on Friday. Game 2 is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, with a rubber game set to follow Game 2, if needed. All games will be played at Elysian Fields High School.
The Alto Yellowjackets will be going up against the Jewitt Leon Cougars in the Bi-district round.
Alto (18-8) finished in second place in District 22-2A while the Cougars (9-10-1) came in third in the District 21-2A standings.
