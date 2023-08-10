Four Cherokee County student-athletes are members of Lamar football squad

College football fans, no doubt, have their favorite teams to support.
If one is focused on finding the collegiate team with the greatest number of former Cherokee County prep standouts, then look no farther than Beaumont, home of the Lamar University Cardinals (NCAA, Division I Southland Conference).
Four young men, two former Rusk Eagle standouts and one from Jacksonville High School and Bullard High School are included in this season’s flock of Cards.
Lane Gilchrest, who played high school football at Rusk and then went on to play at Tyler Junior College, is a deep snapper for Lamar, who is under the direction of head coach Pete Rossomando.
Sophomore Kade Verden, a product of Bullard, is included in the offensive lineman corp for the Cardinals.
Verden was a three year letterwinner at Bullard, both as an offensive and defensive lineman.
In their first seasons at Lamar are Koda Canady, a linebacker and Jacksonville graduate, and quarterback Aiden McCown, who is a Rusk-ex.
Canady made 50 solo tackles in his senior season at Jacksonville and was an All-9-4A-I selection.
McCown, the reigning District 8-4A-II Offensive Most Valuable Player, was rated as a three-star prospect by On3.com.
Lamar is scheduled to open the season by hosting No. 8-ranked Idaho at 7 p.m., Thursday, August 31.
At 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, the Cardinals will travel to Houston Christian to open conference play.
