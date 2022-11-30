Jacksonville College stopped Southwestern Assemblies of God junior varsity 73-62 to improve to 8-0 on Tuesday evening at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.
JC used a balanced scoring attack that saw four ladies finish in double figures.
Delberta Guillory-Smith scored 20 points, which included going 6-of-6 from 3-point range, while Jailynn "JJ" Schmaltz poured in 20 points as well.
Schmaltz hauled in nine rebounds and Guillory-Smith came down with five.
Meanwhile, Salaya Holmes knocked in 12 points to go along with three steals and two assists.
Keasia Robinson added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Jags.
JC won the second quarter, 27-17, which ended up being the difference maker.
The Lady Jags did a nice job of protecting the ball and made just seven turnovers all night.
The JC women will be playing in the Midland Classic on Friday and Saturday.
At 5 p.m. Friday the Lady Jags are slated to take on Howard College (5-2) out of NJCAA Region V.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.