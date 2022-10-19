Four local and area schools take part in THSBA tourney, Bullard places 2nd

LAKE O' THE PINES, Texas - The Bullard High School bass fishing team came in second place in the team standings at the Texas High School Bass Association's tournament that was held at Lake O' The Pines on Saturday.
Team Bullard anglers caught 13 fish that weighed in at 38.50 pounds. Arp took first place with 14 fish adding up to 38.58 pounds.
Troup came in ninth place having 13 fish that totaled up to 26.69 pounds.
Jacksonville anglers reeled in eight fish that tipped the scales at 16.09 pounds, which placed the Tribe 14th and fishermen from The Brook Hill School caught four fish that weighed in at 9.56 pounds. Brook Hill came in 18th place.
Twenty schools participated in the tournament.
Winning the team championship was Gage Ivy and Cooper Stanridge from Winnsboro. The pair hauled in five fish that weighed in at 16.81 pounds.
Bullard's Lucas Carmichael and Cole Noack finished as the tourney runner-up, with three fish that added up to 14.88 pounds.
Braden Hooker and Palmer Thompson had the best finish among the anglers that represented Jacksonville. The Tribe duo reeled in four fish that weighed out at 9.64 pounds.
The tournament was made up of 112 teams.
Bullard/Brook Hill/Jacksonville/ Troup teams finishing in the top 50
Place Names School Fish Tot. Lbs.
2. Lucas Carmichael & Cole Noack Bullard 3 14.88
9. Dylan McLemore & Maggie Neel Bullard 5 12.41
16. Riley Park & Sam Lee Bullard 5 11.21
22. Braden Hooker and Palmer Thompson J'ville 4 9.64
27. Logan Lockey & Conner Smith Troup 4 9.42
28. Aami Patel & Hayes Cowart Bullard 5 9.36
29. Joseph Salgado & Payton Elliott Troup 5 9.30
40. Jackson Speaker & Cade Kelly Bullard 4 8.17
41. Kage Korenek & Connor Eubanks Bullard 4 8.10
42. Haylle Rainwater & Kaitlan Rainwater Troup 4 7.97
43. Andrew Lake & Luke Alexander Bullard 3 7.74
48. Tyler Raney & Jessica Singleton J'ville 4 6.45
