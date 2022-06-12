Four locals medal at JTA Tomato Fest Tennis Tournament

Four Jacksonville youth were among the top finishers in their respective divisions of the Jacksonville Tennis Association Tomato Fest Junior Tennis Tournament on Saturday.
A total of 23 participants battled for points in the East Texas USTA Grand Prix circuit.
In the Co-ed 10 and under division, Wyatt Freeman of Tyler won first place, with Garrison's Wyatt Howard coming in second. The consolation winner was Simpa Salami of Longview.
Willow Ham of Jacksonville won the championship in the Girls 14 and under division.
Coming in second place was Emory Stephens and Cadie Carr won the consolation title. Stephens and Carr also call Jacksonville home.
Tyler's Kaylie Canio earned first place in the Girls 18 and under segment.
Chloe Tanner (Farmersville) was the runner-up and Landry Maldanado (Whitehouse) captured the consolation crown.
Ethan Kohler of Jacksonville nabbed the championship in the Boys 18 and under.
Bullard's Caleb Brooks was the runner-up and Seth Woods out of Tyler garnered the consolation championship.
The tournament was played at the Jacksonville High School tennis courts.
