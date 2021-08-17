Four members of JC track and field team named Academic All-Americans

A quartet of student-athletes from Jacksonville College have earned Academic All-American distinction by the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Fabiola Hernandez from Anderson, Texas was a first team honoree.
Making the second team was Michael Torres, a graduate of Brownsboro High School.
Earning a spot of the third team was Jacksonville High School graduate Jeremiah Mobley and Liset Quintana from Waskom.
JC track and field is coached by Kirby Shepherd.
