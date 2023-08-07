Four Texas schools ranked in preseason coaches poll

Georgia racked up 61 of 66 first place votes to come in first place in the USA Today/ACFA Top 25 Preseason Poll, which was unveiled Monday.
In second place was Michigan, followed by Alabama, who garnered four first place nods and Ohio State, who received the remaining first place vote.
Texas had four schools chart in the Top 25, led by the Longhorns from Austin, who wound up No. 12. TCU was ranked No. 16, Texas Tech and Texas A&M were slotted into the 24th and 25th position, respectively.
Completing the Top 10 were LSU in fifth place, followed by USC, Penn State, Florida State, Clemson and Tennessee.
Washington’s Huskies were picked 11th followed by Texas, Notre Dame, Utah, Oregon, TCU, Kansas State, Oregon State, Oklahoma and North Carolina.
Ole Miss charted 22nd and Tulane was picked 23rd.
