Francisco Ramirez joins Tribe Tennis coaching staff

Francisco Ramirez has been hired as Jacksonville Tribe tennis assistant coach.
Ramirez takes over for Chuck Roper, who departed earlier this year primarily due to health reasons.
Originally from Southern California, Ramirez, a 2010 graduate of Chapel Hill High School, has been a part of the area tennis scene for nearly two decades.
He comes to Jacksonville High School after serving as assistant tennis coach at Tyler High School for the last six years.
Ramirez has also worked as a private instructor and has led group tennis lessons.
He will be teaching Spanish at Jacksonville High School and Jacksonville Middle School, according to Tribe Tennis head coach, David Hanna.
Ramirez and wife Rachel are proud parents of two-year-old, Mateo.
