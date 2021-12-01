Frankston girls use big third quarter to put away Lady Tigers, 50-43

TROUP — The difference in the game between Troup and Frankston on Tuesday night at Tiger Gymnasium boiled down to what transpired in the third quarter.
Frankston outscored the Lady Tigers, 10-3 in Period 3, and eventually walked away with a 50-43 win over the Maroon and White.
Troup is now 3-5, while Frankston improved to 5-1.
The Maidens forged out a 26-20 advantage at halftime and led 36-23 going into the final segment.
Maddy Griffin's 21 points, which included five shots from beyond the arc, was a team high for Troup.
Jessie Minnix canned 12 points and Sarah Neel finished with 4 for Troup.
Griffin was red hot for afar, draining five triples in the game.
Minnix and Neel added one 3-pointer apiece.
The Maidens received 14 points apiece from Kaylee Davis and Ja'Shalyn Hatton.
Troup will take on the Center JV at 8 a.m. Thurs. in Pool “A” play in the Slocum Tournament, which is slated to run through Sat.
