Frankston girls use big third quarter to put away Lady Tigers, 50-43

TROUP — The difference in the game between Troup and Frankston on Tuesday night at Tiger Gymnasium boiled down to what transpired in the third quarter.

Frankston outscored the Lady Tigers, 10-3 in Period 3, and eventually walked away with a 50-43 win over the Maroon and White.

Troup is now 3-5, while Frankston improved to 5-1.

The Maidens forged out a 26-20 advantage at halftime and led 36-23 going into the final segment.

Maddy Griffin's 21 points, which included five shots from beyond the arc, was a team high for Troup.

Jessie Minnix canned 12 points and Sarah Neel finished with 4 for Troup.

Griffin was red hot for afar, draining five triples in the game.

Minnix and Neel added one 3-pointer apiece.

The Maidens received 14 points apiece from Kaylee Davis and Ja'Shalyn Hatton.

Troup will take on the Center JV at 8 a.m. Thurs. in Pool “A” play in the Slocum Tournament, which is slated to run through Sat.

 

