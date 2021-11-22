Frankston hits game winning shot with :29 left to nip Jacksonville

Frankston's second-chance points proved to be the difference in the game as the visitors came from behind to beat Jacksonville, 31-28, at the John Alexander Gymnasium on Monday afternoon.
The Maidens from Anderson County improved to 3-1 on the year. Cherokee County's Maidens are now 1-5.
Trailing by a single point, Frankston's Brianna Looney collected a rebound off a missed three and put it from 13-feet out with :12 showing on the clock to give Frankston a 29-28 lead.
Wila Davis went 2-for-2 from the free throw line with 7.7 ticks left to account for Frankston's remaining points.
Jacksonville turned the ball over twice — a carry call at :8.2 and a ball handing miscue at the :3.1 mark — in the closing seconds which robbed the home team of a late opportunity to score.
Frankston used its size advantage to win the rebounding battle. In the fourth period alone Frankston hauled in 12 rebounds to Jacksonville's five.
The game was close throughout, with Jacksonville leading 9-8 after one quarter of play and 16-15 at halftime.
Frankston saved its best for last and outscored the home team 11-6 in the final segment.
Kristiana Huddleston led Jacksonville in scoring with 12 points. She also collected eight rebounds.
Trunijah Butler tossed in six points and Kiah Cox scored four. Cox, a freshman led Jacksonville in rebounding with nine.
Brooke Hornbuckle came in off of the bench and grabbed six caroms.
Looney was high scorer for Frankston, dropping in 11 points, followed by Davis with seven.
After a short Thanksgiving break, Jacksonville will return to action at 1:30 p.m. (varsity) Saturday by hosting Tyler Legacy.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Frankston 25, Jacksonville 22.
